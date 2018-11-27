Las Vegas’ AGS unveils partnership with European gaming supplier

The company, a dominant player in the tribal gaming market that distributes Class II and Class III slot machines and table games. announces a reciprocal platform-to-platform agreement with Malta-based Relax Gaming.

Key members of the executive team at AGS are, from left, Julia Boguslawski, chief marketing officer; David Lopez, chief executive officer, and Kimo Akiona, chief financial officer. (Joe Coomber, special to the Las Vegas Business Press)

Las Vegas-based AGS and a European gaming supplier will distribute each other’s content under a new partnership announced Tuesday.

Malta-based Relax Gaming and AGS announced a reciprocal platform-to-platform agreement that will enable AGS to distribute 280 Relax games and Relax to offer games from AGS’ library of more than 1,000 titles.

The deal also is expected to benefit Relax’s studio partners, Silver Bullet and Powered By, which have produced the Erik the Red, Zombie Circus and Epic Joker slot-machine titles.

AGS is a dominant player in the tribal gaming market and distributes Class II and Class III slot machines and table games.

“This agreement further builds our presence in Europe with one of the industry’s most forward-thinking platform providers,” AGS President and CEO David Lopez said in a statement announcing the partnership.

“We’re taking great strides towards building one of the most comprehensive content networks with a benchmark for quality and a fresh and dependable approach to delivery,” said Relax CEO Daniel Eskola.

