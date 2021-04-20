83°F
Las Vegas attorney Brittnie Watkins named to Gaming Control Board

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 2:54 pm
 
Brittnie Watkins, an attorney with the Las Vegas law firm Pisanelli Bice PLLC, has been named by Gov. Steve Sisolak to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Her appointment is effective May 3.

She replaces Terry Johnson, whose term ended this month and who has been a board member since November 2012.

“I am confident Brittnie is the right person for this crucial appointment,” Sisolak said in a release Tuesday.

“Brittnie’s impressive educational background and legal experience in the gaming industry will make her an excellent addition to Nevada’s Gaming Control Board and to our state,” Sisolak said. “As Nevada’s gaming industry continues to recover from the pandemic, it’s critical that we remain the gold standard and operate with the highest integrity, and I am confident Brittnie will help us achieve that goal.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

