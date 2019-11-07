Las Vegas-based gaming manufacturer swings to a loss in 3Q
Las Vegas-based PlayAGS Inc. sold a company record number of slot machines in the third quarter, contributing to a 5 percent increase in revenue.
“Our third quarter performance was underscored by the sale of nearly 1,400 EGMs (electronic gaming machines) — the most in our company’s history — as well as record performance in our table products segment,” company President and CEO David Lopez said in a release issued Thursday.
PlayAGS reported a loss of $5.5 million, 16 cents a share, on revenue of $79.4 million for the quarter. That compared with net income of $4.3 million, 12 cents a share, on revenue of $75.5 million.
The company scheduled an earnings call later Thursday to discuss results.
