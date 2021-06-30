Las Vegas-based Union Gaming acquired by global real estate brokerage

Las Vegas-based Union Gaming says it has raised $28 billion in capital and worked on $2 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions.

Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip a year after the pandemic shutdown on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A global real estate brokerage with a big office in Las Vegas has acquired a local casino advisory firm.

CBRE Group announced Wednesday that it acquired Union Gaming. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Union Gaming is based in Las Vegas, has an office in Hong Kong and provides investment banking services.

The firm says it has raised $28 billion in capital and worked on $2 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions.

According to a news release, Union Gaming staff and CBRE’s Las Vegas-based casino investment sales team, led by Michael Parks, will form a new group.

Union Gaming co-founder Bill Lerner will serve as CBRE’s global head of gaming investment banking, the announcement said.

“We built Union Gaming on our singular commitment and belief in the long-term prospects for the gaming sector,” Lerner said in the release, adding there is “no better partner to continue our commitment to this next chapter of the business than CBRE.”

CBRE says it has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries.

