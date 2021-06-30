85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas-based Union Gaming acquired by global real estate brokerage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 9:23 am
 
Updated June 30, 2021 - 10:07 am
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip a year after the pandemic shutdown on Friday, March 12, 2021 ...
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip a year after the pandemic shutdown on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A global real estate brokerage with a big office in Las Vegas has acquired a local casino advisory firm.

CBRE Group announced Wednesday that it acquired Union Gaming. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Union Gaming is based in Las Vegas, has an office in Hong Kong and provides investment banking services.

The firm says it has raised $28 billion in capital and worked on $2 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions.

According to a news release, Union Gaming staff and CBRE’s Las Vegas-based casino investment sales team, led by Michael Parks, will form a new group.

Union Gaming co-founder Bill Lerner will serve as CBRE’s global head of gaming investment banking, the announcement said.

“We built Union Gaming on our singular commitment and belief in the long-term prospects for the gaming sector,” Lerner said in the release, adding there is “no better partner to continue our commitment to this next chapter of the business than CBRE.”

CBRE says it has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
2
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
3
At least 20K people came to Resorts World’s opening night
At least 20K people came to Resorts World’s opening night
4
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
5
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
‘Madhouse’ indeed: Vegas showman Beacher clears $710K at Resorts World
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
MGM Resorts activates solar power array
By / RJ

The 323,000-panel solar array located in the desert north of Las Vegas will supply daylight power for 36,000 rooms in 13 MGM Resorts International properties.