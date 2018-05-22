Las Vegas casino workers begin voting on possible strike

Hundreds of unionized casino workers arrived Tuesday morning at the Thomas and Mack Center to vote whether they want to go on strike.

Culinary and bartenders union members arrive at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, to vote on a citywide strike. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chants of “No contract, no peace,” and “Vegas is a union town” welcomed thousands of culinary and bartender union workers as they arrived Tuesday morning at the Thomas and Mack Center to vote whether they want to go on strike.

Casino operators on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas representing 34 resorts — including properties operated by MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Corp., Penn National, Golden Entertainment, and Boyd Gaming Corp. — have been unable to reach a new, five-year contract since talks kicked off in February.

Representatives for the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 are demanding higher wages, protection from layoffs caused by new technology, greater workplace safety measures, and protection for immigrants with temporary status. Current contracts expire June 1.

A “yes” vote would give the union negotiating committee the power to call a strike anytime after June 1 at the resorts that fail to reach an agreement.

Workers will cast their votes at the Thomas and Mack Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., said union spokeswoman Bethany Khan. Union members will need to show photo identification before casting their paper ballot.

The parking lot was full and traffic formed as people left the first voting window of the day. Police had a visible presence, helping maintain security and helping with traffic control.

Khan said the result of the vote will be announced late Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

