Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2020 - 4:21 pm
 
(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

The wait was well worth it for transplanted Chicago native.

The Windy City retiree, who now lives in Las Vegas, realized a lifelong dream on Thursday when she won $96,000 at Rampart Casino.

She hit a 10-bet Royal Flush with a multiplier when she finally hit a big jackpot, according to a news release.

The winner, who didn’t want to be identified, said “I’ve been waiting my whole life to hit a jackpot like this!”

Last month, a 98-year-old Las Vegas-area woman cashed in on a $44,649.29 jackpot at the casino.

THE LATEST