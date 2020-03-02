Las Vegas local hits $68K bingo jackpot

A Las Vegas player had an extra day in February to celebrate a jackpot.

(Arizona Charlie's Decatur)

Thomas, a regular local player at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, won $68,970 Friday after completing Charlie’s Double Progressive Bingo coverall game, according to a news release.

The coverall game, according to the release, can only be won within the posted number of balls, starting at 32 and progressing up to 35.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Eastside Cannery, local player Kelly A. was the grand prize winner of the casino’s $1.5 million Love To Win promotion, good for $30,000.

On Saturday night we had our final drawing in our February $1.5 Million Love To Win promotion. This lucky local Kelly A. won the grand prize of $30,000!! What a wonderful Leap Day it was for her! pic.twitter.com/bonUEAEkar — EastsideCannery (@EastsideCan) March 2, 2020

At Aliante, a player down to his last 15 credits pulled a royal flush on a $5 video poker machine, good for $20,000.

The King saves the day! Congrats to our $20,000 Royal Flush winner! pic.twitter.com/emSiHfvwPR — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 1, 2020

At the Plaza, Las Vegas visitor Linda won a $10,864 slots jackpot.

Wow!! What a way to start the month of March! Linda from LA hit the jackpot and won $10,864! Congrats! 🎉 If you won that much and could only spend it at one place, where would you spend it? 🤑#PlazaLV #Jackpot #Casino #DTLV#LasVegas #OnlyVegas #VegasBaby pic.twitter.com/23HKXQTSZh — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 2, 2020

At the Golden Nugget, four threes came in the nick of time for this person playing $125 a hand.

Video poker coming in hot! pic.twitter.com/icNRRLtBvc — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 2, 2020

On the other side of the spectrum, a $2 wager on Treasure Ball translated into a $10,173.86 jackpot.

Treasure Ball bet of $2, win of $10,173.86! pic.twitter.com/exw67KTsxD — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 1, 2020

At Fremont, a Wheel of Fortune machine handed out a nifty jackpot worth $5,004.

Someone was feeling red hot on our Wheel of Fortune slot… Jackpot handpay of $5,004! Do you have the hot-hand? #FremontCasino #WheelOfFortune #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/YTWEHGVrIl — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 29, 2020

