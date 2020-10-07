Las Vegas resort corridor poised to have first Indian tribe casino operator

The first hotel-casino operated by an Indian tribe in Las Vegas’ resort corridor won a recommendation of approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Richard “Boz” Bosworth speaks during a press conference to announce the reopening of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The first casino operated by an Indian tribe in Las Vegas’ resort corridor cleared a key hurdle Wednesday with a unanimous recommendation of licensing approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, operated by Connecticut’s Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, would operate the casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, at the former site of the Hard Rock Hotel at Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, if licensing is approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Oct. 22.

Control Board members spent more than two hours hearing from Mohegan executives and asking questions about the casino operation closest to McCarran International Airport and UNLV.

Board members found no issues with Mohegan’s operational plans or with about a dozen board members and executives and their suitability for licensing.

Mohegan board members answered questions from tribal headquarters in Uncasville, Connecticut, in an online meeting with regulators in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.