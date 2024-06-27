Las Vegas tram shuts down as resort prepares to close

Some slot machines also are shut down as the Mirage prepares to close in July.

Some of the signs inside the Treasure Island resort were partially blacked out and didn't include information on the tram to the Mirage, as seen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The tram from Treasure Island and Mirage has closed ahead of Mirage's closure, as seen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The tram from Treasure Island and Mirage has closed ahead of Mirage's closure, as seen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Slot machines are already being shut down at Mirage ahead of its July 14, 2024 closure, as seen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Slot machines are already being shut down at Mirage ahead of its July 14, 2024 closure, as seen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The tram from Treasure Island and Mirage has closed ahead of Mirage's closure. Treasure Island has permanently closed off access to the system, as seen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The tram from Treasure Island and Mirage has closed ahead of Mirage's closure, as seen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In another sign of the Mirage’s impending closure, the tram between the resort and Treasure Island has closed.

The tram that connected the two resorts, which were both developed by Steve Wynn, is no longer in operation and there are almost no signs of its existence at Treasure Island.

The signs inside Treasure Island that give directions to people were partially blacked out and had no mention of the tram. The entrance to the tram appeared to be boarded up and replaced by a wall that blended into the hallway that connects the Treasure Island parking garage to the resort.

At the Mirage, the tram station is still visible but its doors are locked and has signs that say it’s temporarily closed.

It’s unclear what the last day of service was for the tram. Neither Treasure Island or the Mirage immediately returned requests for comment.

This tram system first opened in 1993 and was a two-car system that could carry 50 people between the two resorts and was free to use.

The Mirage is set to close on July 17 as the property is redeveloped to Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas. The Hard Rock renovation process should last for three years.

Other signs of the Mirage’s imminent end were also present on Thursday as many of the gaming machines on the casino floor appeared to be turned off, even as people were gaming on the machines that worked and as guests were checking into the resort.

The Treasure Island-Mirage tram closure now leaves just two resort tram systems on the Las Vegas Strip, both of which are located at MGM Resorts International properties. One of the remaining trams in Las Vegas connects the Aria, the Shops at Crystals, the Bellagio and Park MGM while the other tram connects the Mandalay Bay, the Luxor and the Excalibur properties.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow@seanhemmers34 on X.