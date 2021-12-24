Local woman wins $500K on Pai Gow poker
Christmas came a few days early and in a big way for a local woman who won just over $500,000 on a Pai Gow progressive poker hand at Palace Station on Wednesday evening.
The Boarding Pass member, who declined to give her name, hit a 7-card straight flush with a joker to win $507,459, according to a Palace Station news release.
