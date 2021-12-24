53°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Local woman wins $500K on Pai Gow poker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2021 - 6:28 pm
 
The 7-card winning Pai Gow poker hand on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Palace Station. (Palace S ...
The 7-card winning Pai Gow poker hand on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Palace Station. (Palace Station photo)
The Las Vegas woman, who did not want to be identified, poses with her brother, also unidentifi ...
The Las Vegas woman, who did not want to be identified, poses with her brother, also unidentified, at Palace Station on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Palace Station photo)

A local woman won just over $500,000 on a Pai Gow progressive poker hand at Palace Station on Wednesday evening.

The Boarding Pass member, who declined to give her name, hit a 7-card straight flush with a joker to win $507,459, according to a Palace Station news release.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
2
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
3
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
4
Suspect in attack on Paris Las Vegas worker arrested 5 times since July
Suspect in attack on Paris Las Vegas worker arrested 5 times since July
5
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST