Local woman wins $500K on Pai Gow poker

Christmas came a few days early and in a big way for a local woman who won just over $500,000 on a Pai Gow progressive poker hand at Palace Station on Wednesday evening.

The 7-card winning Pai Gow poker hand on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Palace Station. (Palace Station photo)

The Las Vegas woman, who did not want to be identified, poses with her brother, also unidentified, at Palace Station on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Palace Station photo)

The Boarding Pass member, who declined to give her name, hit a 7-card straight flush with a joker to win $507,459, according to a Palace Station news release.

