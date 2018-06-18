Longtime Las Vegas resort executive Felix Rappaport dies

Longtime Las Vegas resort executive Felix Rappaport, the president and CEO of the Foxwoods tribal casino in Connecticut, was found dead in his home Monday.

Rappaport, 65, whose career included several positions with MGM Resorts International and its predecessor companies, was named Foxwoods chief executive in February 2014.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of our former colleague and friend, Felix Rappaport,” MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a statement issued Monday.

“Felix was a member of the MGM Resorts family for more than two decades and is remembered fondly by many,” he said. “Our condolences and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time.”

Rappaport was found dead in the Foxwoods suite in which he lived. No cause of death has been determined, but foul play is not suspected.

“On behalf of the entire Tribal Council, Foxwoods’ management team and staff, we extend our deepest sympathies to Felix’s family,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which owns and operates Foxwoods, one of the world’s largest casino properties.

“With his passing, we have suffered a major loss,” Butler said. “Felix’s passion for modernizing and growing Foxwoods, as well as his friendship, mentorship and humor touched everyone who worked with him. We are confident that Felix’s legacy will live on as we continue to push forward on the vision he set.”

