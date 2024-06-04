99°F
Longtime Sands executive to lead fantasy sports organization

Longtime Las Vegas Sands executive J.T. Foley was named executive director of the Coalition for ...
Longtime Las Vegas Sands executive J.T. Foley was named executive director of the Coalition for Fantasy Sports. (File photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 1:01 pm
 

A longtime Las Vegas Sands executive was chosen to be the first executive director of the Coalition for Fantasy Sports, an organization working to expand the fantasy sports market nationwide.

J.T. Foley, vice president of government relations and an executive with the company for 17 years, will join the coalition that works to protect fantasy sports players, promote innovation, ensure responsible play, identify best practices and encourage growth of the market, the Coalition for Fantasy Sports said.

At Sands, Foley helped oversee the company’s political activity, lobbying efforts and government affairs in various jurisdictions on an international, federal, state and local level. He aided in the company’s various expansion efforts and development projects by lobbying on gaming legislation in Pennsylvania, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Georgia, Texas, New York and Brazil.

Foley also was key in developing state legislation in 2016 that enabled construction of Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders and UNLV.

“I’m thrilled to join the Coalition for Fantasy Sports,” Foley said in a release announcing the appointment. “We will work with member companies to create the laws we need to grow this industry. Our member companies are leading on consumer protections and eager to share what we know with emerging DFS providers so that we can establish and preserve a safe and legal ecosystem.”

The coalition includes four small fantasy sports companies — Underdog Fantasy, PrizePicks, Betr and Dabble.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

