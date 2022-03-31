77°F
Lucky guest hits jackpot for over $1M at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 2:45 pm
 
Aerial view of the Linq and Flamingo hotel casinos on the central Las Vegas Strip at sunset on ...
Aerial view of the Linq and Flamingo hotel casinos on the central Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Monday, December 6, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

This week has proven to be a lucky one for Michael T. as he hit a jackpot for over $1M.

Michael T. was playing Let It Ride at the LINQ Hotel when he hit the mega progressive jackpot for $1,041,779, according to a tweet posted Thursday morning.

What better way to end the month than with an extra $1 million to your name.

Contact Glivell Piloto at gpiloto@reviewjournal.com.

