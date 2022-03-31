Lucky guest hits jackpot for over $1M at Strip casino

A man hit jackpot for over $1M at the LINQ on Thursday morning.

Aerial view of the Linq and Flamingo hotel casinos on the central Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Monday, December 6, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

This week has proven to be a lucky one for Michael T. as he hit a jackpot for over $1M.

Michael T. was playing Let It Ride at the LINQ Hotel when he hit the mega progressive jackpot for $1,041,779, according to a tweet posted Thursday morning.

Congrats to Michael T. on hitting the Mega Progressive jackpot for $1,041,779 playing Let It Ride! Thanks for living the #LINQlife #HeartofTheStrip 👏🤑

Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/4YufIf2Xwq — The LINQ (@TheLINQ) March 31, 2022

What better way to end the month than with an extra $1 million to your name.

