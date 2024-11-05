Luxury Strip casino-resort plans hotel room renovations

Executives said during an earnings call Monday that rooms at the Strip casino-hotel will be renovated next year.

The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are seen in Las Vegas in this file photo. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

One of the most luxurious casino-resort properties on the Las Vegas Strip will be getting room makeovers in 2025.

Wynn Resorts executives said during an earnings call Monday that rooms at Encore casino-hotel, the sister property of Wynn Las Vegas, will be renovated next year.

Neither the cost nor a projected timeline for the project were provided. Wynn did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information on the project.

The room renovations at Encore are part of a larger capital expenditure plan for the company’s Las Vegas holdings, according to Julie Cameron-Doe, Wynn Resort’s chief financial officer.

“We expect total project CapEx for the remainder of ‘24 through ‘25 in Vegas to be in the neighborhood of $300 million,” Cameron-Doe told investors and analysts during the third-quarter earnings call on Monday.

Those plans include the completion of villa renovations at Wynn and new food and beverage options, she said.

Encore opened in 2008, nearly three-and-half years after Wynn Las Vegas was completed. The 48-story hotel tower features 2,034 rooms.

The Encore tower was previously renovated in 2010 and 2015.

