Luxury Strip resort partners with Hyatt Hotels

A luxury resort on the Las Vegas Strip is heading into the new year with a new hotel partnership.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Hyatt Hotels Corp., on Wednesday announced a long-term licensing agreement that will soon allow World of Hyatt members to book and earn rewards by staying at the Strip property, which includes both the Venetian and Palazzo hotels.

According to a press release, “elite Venetian Rewards” members will be able to access benefits with the World of Hyatt program. No launch date for the partnership was released.

Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian, said the arrangement with Hyatt “enables us to expand our reach and connect with new audiences.”

“Our legendary resort continues to lead the way on the Strip, setting the benchmark for innovation, luxury, and unforgettable guest experiences,” Nichols said in the news release. “From unveiling reimagined suites and collaborating with world-renowned chefs to delivering unparalleled entertainment, we have consistently stayed at the forefront of this ever-evolving destination.”

The Venetian is undergoing a $1.5 billion renovation, which includes suite upgrades, new guest amenities, such as restaurants and lounges, a new poker room and a $188 million upgrade to the Venetian Expo Center.

Hyatt recently entered a comparable licensing deal with the Rio casino-hotel. The Rio joined Hyatt’s Independent Collection under the Destination by Hyatt brand in March.

The international hotel corporation also operates Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village and Hyatt Place Las Vegas, located in the University District.

“Las Vegas is a perennial favorite for World of Hyatt members and our group business customers are requesting rooms at a higher volume than pre-pandemic due to the world-class entertainment and unique experiences offered by this dynamic destination,” said Mark Vondrasek, Hyatt’s chief commercial officer, in a statement. “The licensing agreement with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas adds 7,000 rooms and 2.25 million square feet of meeting space, inviting Hyatt’s loyalty members and valued customers to have even more options to earn and redeem loyalty points when visiting Las Vegas.”

The Venetian and Palazzo hotels’ 15-year affiliation with InterContinental Hotels Group concludes at the end of 2024.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.