Major renovations happening at popular Strip dayclub, pool — PHOTOS

The 15-acre space, which is usually open to the public, is closed as work continues.

Renovations continue at the Go Pool at the Flamingo on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The popular GO Pool at Flamingo casino-hotel is currently undergoing major construction.

Caesars Entertainment, the Reno-based gaming operator who oversees the property, has not disclosed details of the project nor an expected timeline.

“We are excited about the reimagination of the Flamingo GO Pool and look forward to the project being completed for the 2025 pool season,” the company said in a statement.

The GO Pool is a dayclub for adults 21 years of age and older. The 15-acre space is open to the public. GO Pool is expected to reopen in the spring.

While the GO Pool is closed, Caesars said guests can enjoy the Flamingo Family Pool or the 21-and-older experience at Influence, The Pool at The LINQ.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.