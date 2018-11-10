Man wins $140K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A California man’s life has changed after only one day in Las Vegas.

The man, who was visiting from San Jose, won $140,000 on Friday while playing a Tarzan machine at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

According to a release from the Cosmopolitan, the man inserted $20 and won the jackpot off a $2 bet.

The last high-dollar jackpot win at the Cosmopolitan was $1.4 million off the Wheel of Fortune’s “Double Diamond” machine on Sept. 26.

