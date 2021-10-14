Marriott cuts ties with unfinished former Fontainebleau project

A Marriott spokeswoman confirmed the hotel chain “recently reached an amicable settlement with the hotel’s owner that has resulted in Marriott exiting the project.”

The Drew Las Vegas resort-casino photographed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marriott International has cut ties with the unfinished former Fontainebleau, a long-stalled project on the Strip that changed hands early this year.

Marriott spokeswoman Sara Conneighton confirmed to the Review-Journal on Thursday that the hotel chain “recently reached an amicable settlement with the hotel’s owner that has resulted in Marriott exiting the project.”

She did not provide any further details.

As recently as July, Marriott’s website stated that the project, which it called the JW Marriott Las Vegas Blvd., would open in October 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

