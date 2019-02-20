Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Steve Wynn to settle lawsuit

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission unanimously voted for its legal team to settle a lawsuit filed against it by former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s chaotic legal and regulatory ride is nearing a conclusion.

In separate actions Wednesday, the Nevada Gaming Commission set a special meeting Tuesday to consider a state Gaming Control Board complaint against the company for its failure to act on numerous sexual harassment complaints raised over several decades, and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission unanimously voted for its legal team to settle a lawsuit filed against it by former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn.

The Nevada commission meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

The Massachusetts commission, after meeting for more than four hours in a closed session Wednesday in Boston, voted to give its legal counsel authority to settle the lawsuit in Clark County District Court brought by Steve Wynn against the commission, its lead investigator, Karen Wells, and his former company for allegedly using privileged attorney-client communications in writing a report on the alleged harassment.

Steve Wynn has denied harassing anyone.

Wynn Resorts issued a brief statement acknowledging the Massachusetts action.

“We have worked closely with attorneys for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and for Steve Wynn to reach a resolution that allows the commission to receive the information it believes is necessary to complete its investigation,” the emailed statement said. “We are hopeful a hearing before the commission will be scheduled soon.”

The Nevada commission meeting has been anticipated since the Control Board issued its complaint Jan. 25, nearly a year to the date from when several media outlets published stories alleging Steve Wynn sexually assaulted female employees for decades.

The 10-count complaint against Wynn Resorts accuses the company of ignoring complaints lodged with the company’s executives and personnel managers.

Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo in February said he expected the complaint would be addressed that month, but instead of scheduling it on the board’s regular Feb. 28 agenda, it set up a special meeting.

The Control Board’s complaint does not recommend an amount the company should be fined, leaving that to the commission that currently has four members.

The Massachusetts matter involved a report compiled by Wells to be presented prior to an adjudicatory hearing at which Wynn executives would be able to respond to commission questioning. Initially, regulators there were hoping to schedule the hearing in November.

But that month, Steve Wynn filed his lawsuit to block release of the report in a case heard by District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez.

The Massachusetts commission met for two hours on Feb. 14 and nearly four hours Wednesday to discuss legal strategy in the case.

When the closed hearing concluded, commissioners emerged for less than five minutes and directed legal counsel to settle the case under undisclosed terms that were discussed in the closed meeting. Settlement “will enable the commission to receive an investigative report and move forward with an adjudicatory proceeding regarding Wynn Resorts’ suitability as soon as possible,” the commission’s approved motion said.

No other details of settlement terms were disclosed.

The suitability hearing is important to Wynn Resorts because the company is building the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, with a June opening planned.

