Massachusetts regulators to get report on Steve Wynn investigation

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will receive a report from its Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Friday on its findings on accusations of sexual harassment by Steve Wynn and what company executives knew about it.

The report will be key to the commission’s decision on whether Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. can keep its Massachusetts gaming license.

The company is building the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor resort in Everett, Massachusetts, near Boston, and plans to open it in June.

No date has been set for an adjudicatory hearing to determine the company’s suitability.

Steve Wynn has denied harassing anyone.

The investigative report is expected to be heavily redacted because Steve Wynn filed a lawsuit against the commission, lead investigator Karen Wells and Wynn Resorts, alleging that materials within the report contained privileged attorney-client information.

The report isn’t expected to be released publicly until the adjudicatory hearing begins. It’s unclear when Wynn Resorts will get a copy of it.

The commission settled the lawsuit in Clark County District Court earlier this month and commissioners on Thursday announced that later in the day they would release a resolution agreement and redacted minutes of six closed sessions involving legal strategy that led to the settlement.

“As you will see documented in the minutes, gaming commissioners sought an assessment from IEB investigators about the quantity and quality of investigative material available to the commission under the terms of the resolution,” Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein said in a statement during Thursday’s commission meeting.

“Commissioners also required assurance from investigators that the resolution would guarantee access to all of the substantive information necessary to make a fully informed decision about the suitability of Wynn Resorts,” she said. “Additionally, meeting minutes note that the commissioners engaged in extensive discussions with legal counsel and thoroughly explored all litigation options.”

Judd-Stein said the decision to execute a resolution accomplished two goals: It ensured commissioners access to critical investigative information and eliminated the uncertainty of prolonged litigation.

Wynn Resorts’ future date with the commission will be the second hearing involving accusations against Steve Wynn, first reported in January 2018. He resigned as chairman and CEO of the company about a week later in February 2018 and the company has distanced itself from him.

Last month, the Nevada Gaming Commission fined Wynn Resorts a record $20 million for violating Nevada laws and regulations as a result of the allegations that Steve Wynn harassed at least eight female employees over several decades.

