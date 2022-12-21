Maverick Gaming buys four Washington cardrooms for $80.5M

The Las Vegas-based company received regulatory approval to assume operations of Evergreen Gaming Corp.

A small privately held Las Vegas company received regulatory approval on an $80.5 million deal to acquire four cardroom properties in Washington.

Maverick Gaming assumed operations control of Evergreen Gaming Corp. after receiving approval Wednesday by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Evergreen has four tribal cardrooms in Washington: Chips Casino in Lakewood, Goldies Casino in Shoreline, Palace Casino in Lakewood and Riverside Casino in Tukwila.

“Strategically this acquisition is crucial to Maverick’s continued dominance in Washington state,” Maverick CEO Eric Persson said in a statement. “We expect there to be enormous consolidation as well as operational and marketing benefits to our company as a result of this transaction. Maverick will move swiftly to integrate these two companies in all aspects, and we expect to see benefits from this purchase by January.”

Maverick now controls 2,700 slot machines, 360 table games, 1,300 hotel rooms and 50 restaurants and has 3,500 employees in 31 casinos, hotels and manufacturing facilities in Washington, Colorado and Nevada.

