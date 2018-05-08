Mega Millions ticket sold in Primm to split $2.2M prize

The Primm Valley Lotto store sold one of four winning Mega Millions tickets that will split a $2,280,492 prize, according to the California Lottery.

Scott Hoormann holds two Mega Millions lottery tickets. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The owners of the four winning tickets, who are not known until they claim their prize, will receive $570,123 before taxes. The tickets matched five numbers — 10, 4, 12, 18, and 5 — in Friday’s drawing, only missing the Mega number 21.

While one ticket was purchased in Primm, the others were purchased in Riverside, Los Angeles, and Antioch, California.

The full $142 million jackpot was hit in Ohio on Friday. Tuesday’s jackpot will be reset and be worth at least $40 million, officials said.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.