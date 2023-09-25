MGM, Caesars face class-action lawsuits over cyberattacks

Plaintiffs say Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International failed to protect customer data during attacks revealed this month.

A guest checks in to Bellagio on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties, including Bellagio, have been dealing with the ongoing effects of cybersecurity issues believed to be caused by hackers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several recently filed lawsuits against some of the biggest names on the Strip allege the gaming companies failed to protect customer data during recent cyberattacks.

Four class-action lawsuits filed in Nevada District Court on Thursday say that Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International failed to protect the personal identifiable information of loyalty program customers whose data may have been compromised during separate attacks made public this month.

Caesars publicly detailed a social engineering cyberattack on the company in an Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Sept. 14. The company said a Sept. 7 investigation determined an attacker acquired a copy of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program database, which includes driver’s license and Social Security numbers. It reportedly paid a multimillion-dollar ransom to free its systems before much damage could be done.

Meanwhile MGM, the state’s largest employer and the operator of 10 Strip resorts from the high-end Bellagio to the more family-friendly Excalibur, has been working through a cyberattack launched Sept. 10 that kept systems offline for nine days.

The suits allege that the companies knew or should have known the importance of safeguarding the personal information it held, and that they failed to comply with Federal Trade Commission guidelines and industry standards. The plaintiffs allege they are now more vulnerable to identity theft.

In the two lawsuits filed against Caesars, the plaintiffs are Alexis Giuffre, a two-year Caesars Rewards member from Kane County, Illinois, and Paul Garcia, a 12-year member of Caesars Rewards from Denver.

In the two lawsuits filed against MGM, the plaintiffs are Louisiana resident Emily Kirwan and Mississippi resident Tonya Owens.

Both MGM and Caesars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.