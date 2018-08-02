MGM reports 41 percent decline in 2nd-quarter earnings

MGM Resorts International on Thursday reported a 41 percent decline in earnings for its second quarter a day after its stock price neared its 52-week low.

MGM’s stock price closed Wednesday at $28.35 a share, inching close to its 52-week low of $27.88.

The Las Vegas-based casino giant’s earnings and revenue results failed to meet analysts’ expectations, even though company management said the quarter “came in better than we expected.”

On Wall Street, MGM’s stock price closed Wednesday at $28.35 a share, inching close to its 52-week low of $27.88. Prior to Thursday’s market opening, shares fell to $27.28 in pre-market trading.

MGM tumbled 9.6 percent Wednesday following remarks by Caesars Entertainment CEO Mark Frissora in that company’s earnings call. Frissora projected a rough third quarter for his company’s Las Vegas properties and investors in Las Vegas’ six major casino stocks — Caesars, MGM, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts — fell as a result.

Frissora cited a tough comparison against last year’s third quarter when the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match brought thousands of visitors to Las Vegas in August.

On Thursday, for the quarter that ended June 30, MGM reported net income of $123.8 million, 21 cents a share, on revenue of $2.859 billion, compared with net income of $209.9 million, 36 cents a share, on revenue of $2.652 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

A survey of 15 Wall Street analysts had projected an average earnings estimate of 29 cents a share with 13 analysts expecting an average revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

“Our second quarter came in better than we expected and we made significant progress to capitalize on future growth opportunities in sports betting and Japan,” MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a company earnings release.

“Earlier this week, we announced major alliances with GVC, Boyd Gaming and the NBA to cement our leadership position in the developing sports betting market in the U.S.,” Murren said. “Further, the recent passage of Japan’s Integrated Resort Implementation Act is another historic milestone and we believe we are well positioned in that market.”

Murren and his team scheduled a conference call to elaborate on earnings later Thursday.

