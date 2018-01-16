MGM Resorts bids for real estate trust spun off by Caesars

MGM officials disclosed Tuesday that the company has been in negotiation with Vici Properties, which controls Caesars Palace and Harrah’s in Las Vegas, making public an offer of $19.50 a share to present to shareholders.

The exterior of Caesars Palace hotel-casino is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

A tourist takes a picture of Harrah's Las Vegas hotel-casino on the Strip in Las Vegas. Manuel Espronceda, 54, confessed to going too far in sending death threats to his Harrah’s supervisor after he was fired in 2007. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International is making a play for Vici Properties, a real estate investment trust spun off by Caesars Entertainment when it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.

Under terms of the deal, Vici shareholders would receive MGM Growth Properties shares with the exchange ratio fixed at the signing of a definitive agreement. MGM indicated it would be willing to offer a portion of the transaction in cash.

If completed as envisioned by MGM, Vici shareholders would own about 43 percent of the combined company assuming an all-stock transaction and based on MGP’s current share price.

