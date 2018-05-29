MGM Resorts buys NY casino-racetrack complex for $850M

MGM Resorts International is teaming up with its real estate arm — MGM Growth Properties — to buy the Empire City Casino, 15 miles north of Times Square in Yonkers, New York.

MGM Resorts International CEO James Murren (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journall)

MGM Resorts International is taking a bite out of the Big Apple’s gaming pie.

The Las Vegas casino operator is teaming up with its real estate arm — MGM Growth Properties — to buy a casino just outside the border of New York City for $850 million.

Empire City Casino, located 15 miles north of Times Square in Yonkers, offers 5,200 slots and electronic table games as well as live and simulcast horse racing.

The Yonkers property, owned and operated by Yonkers Racing Corp., posted $230 million in revenue and $70 million in earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization during the 12 months ending March 31.

“This acquisition represents an excellent opportunity to further solidify our presence on the East Coast, and in particular, expand our reach into the high-density New York City Region,” MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren said in a statement.

The property will become the company’s fourth on the East Coast when the deal is completed in the first quarter of 2019. MGM Resorts is opening a casino in Massachusetts in August and already has operations in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and just outside Washington, D.C.

MGM Resorts will pay a combination of cash and $260 million in stock for the Yonkers casino. MGM also agreed to pay an additional $50 million — to bring the total cost to $900 million — if Empire City Casino receives permission to host live table games before Dec. 31, 2022.

MGM Resorts will sell the Yonker’s casino real estate to MGM Growth Properties for $625 million and lease it back to operate. MGM will also give its real estate arm the right to undeveloped land adjacent to the casino.

The net purchase price of $225 million for MGM Resorts represents an adjusted earnings multiple of 11.25 times, above market average.

However, MGM says that when including operational cost savings and new growth opportunities, the multiple will fall to six times.

“The benefit as we see it is that MGM gains more access to the New York City market and there is not much overlap between Empire City’s and MGM’s database,” JPMorgan said in a note Tuesday morning.

Rooney Family

Empire City Casino is part of the Yonker’s Racetrack, a 100-acre property founded in 1899. It was bought by the Rooney family in 1972. The Rooney’s own the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

The racetrack first installed slot machines in 2001 and expanding over the years. The Rooney family sought to take advantage of the massive property by adding a hotel, spa and retail attractions.

The Rooney’s hired JPMorgan in November to find a potential buyer for the property following the opening of new casinos in the state that increased competition.

