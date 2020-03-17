MGM Resorts expands pay to part-time employees during closures

All furloughed part-time hourly employees of MGM Resorts International can now expect two weeks of pay, according to a Tuesday statement from the company.

Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

All furloughed part-time hourly employees of MGM Resorts International can now expect two weeks of pay, according to a Tuesday statement from the company.

Last week, MGM announced that it was beginning furloughs and layoffs in response to the coronavirus crisis and the resulting collapse of tourism. On Sunday, it announced that it would close its Las Vegas properties until further notice.

The company had previously said all furloughed full-time employees would get two weeks of pay.

“Mitigating the impact of this pandemic on our employees is a high priority now that we have closed all of our domestic properties,” MGM spokesman Brian Ahern said. “Our policies and benefits are evolving along with the rapidly changing news and predictions of how long this could grind businesses to a halt across the country.”

MGM is also paying benefits for all eligible employees currently enrolled in the company’s health plan through June 30.

“We hope that through our collective action, we can protect one another and plan a safe return to business,” Ahern said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.