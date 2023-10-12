78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

MGM sends special offers in wake of September cyberattack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 5:15 pm
 
People walk past signs advertising MGM Rewards perks at the Aria hotel-casino on Friday, June 1 ...
People walk past signs advertising MGM Rewards perks at the Aria hotel-casino on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International has begun sending out loyalty rewards to customers affected by the September cyberattack on the company.

A promotion shared by a popular social media blogger shows an offer for a complimentary stay for that MGM Rewards loyalty member.

“We sincerely extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your unwavering loyalty and patience during the month of September,” according to the post shared by X account @VitalVegas. “Your trust and commitment to our services are greatly appreciated, and we are dedicated to demonstrating our appreciation in a meaningful way. Whether you chose to stay with us or had to make the difficult decision to cancel or postpone your trip, we are steadfast in our resolve to make it up to you.”

The communication shared by @VitalVegas confirmed MGM Rewards is still down for maintenance and updates to account balances are expected in the “coming weeks.”

In response to additional questions about the post, including how a guest qualifies for a promotion, MGM officials confirmed they are rolling out “various offers” by communicating directly to customers.

“MGM Resorts is pleased to provide various offers to our guests to thank them for their loyalty,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We have been working diligently to restore full functionality to MGM Rewards and expect any remaining issues to be resolved in the near future.”

MGM is still working to address the fallout of a September cyberattack that crippled the company for nine days. Most customer-facing operations have returned to normalcy.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
2
Bettor turns $93 into $116K after hitting two-leg parlay
Bettor turns $93 into $116K after hitting two-leg parlay
3
Teen suspects plead not guilty to murder charges in fatal hit-and-run
Teen suspects plead not guilty to murder charges in fatal hit-and-run
4
CARTOONS: The safest career path for the uneducated
CARTOONS: The safest career path for the uneducated
5
LETTER: Hillary Clinton can’t keep her mouth closed
LETTER: Hillary Clinton can’t keep her mouth closed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
Hacker group threatens MGM Resorts if ‘deal is not reached’
Hacker group threatens MGM Resorts if ‘deal is not reached’
MGM expects to lose $100M because of cyberattack, apologizes to customers
MGM expects to lose $100M because of cyberattack, apologizes to customers
MGM Resorts reports online reservation system back up and running
MGM Resorts reports online reservation system back up and running
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks