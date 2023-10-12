MGM sends special offers in wake of September cyberattack

The company also confirmed some functions of MGM Rewards remain down.

People walk past signs advertising MGM Rewards perks at the Aria hotel-casino on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International has begun sending out loyalty rewards to customers affected by the September cyberattack on the company.

A promotion shared by a popular social media blogger shows an offer for a complimentary stay for that MGM Rewards loyalty member.

“We sincerely extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your unwavering loyalty and patience during the month of September,” according to the post shared by X account @VitalVegas. “Your trust and commitment to our services are greatly appreciated, and we are dedicated to demonstrating our appreciation in a meaningful way. Whether you chose to stay with us or had to make the difficult decision to cancel or postpone your trip, we are steadfast in our resolve to make it up to you.”

The communication shared by @VitalVegas confirmed MGM Rewards is still down for maintenance and updates to account balances are expected in the “coming weeks.”

In response to additional questions about the post, including how a guest qualifies for a promotion, MGM officials confirmed they are rolling out “various offers” by communicating directly to customers.

“MGM Resorts is pleased to provide various offers to our guests to thank them for their loyalty,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We have been working diligently to restore full functionality to MGM Rewards and expect any remaining issues to be resolved in the near future.”

MGM is still working to address the fallout of a September cyberattack that crippled the company for nine days. Most customer-facing operations have returned to normalcy.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.