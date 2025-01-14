35°F
Michigan man claims he was electrocuted by faulty lamp in Strip hotel

The Luxor illuminates with yellow and blue colors in support of Ukraine on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

A former teacher from Michigan is suing a casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip claiming he suffered an electric shock from a faulty lamp in a hotel room.

David Van Horn, of Newaygo County, Mich., filed a lawsuit in the Eighth Judicial District Circuit Court of Nevada against the Luxor casino-hotel alleging negligence and breach of duty for failing to maintain its hotel room.

Van Horn’s lawsuit claims that in addition to the “severe pain and shock” he felt from the electrocution, he also “sustained a traumatic brain injury, a concussion, aggravation of his post-traumatic stress disorder and post-traumatic headaches.” According to the complaint, Van Horn now suffers from “memory and hearing issues, imbalance, dizziness, and speech impediments including stuttering,” all of which ultimately forced him to retire as a public-school teacher four years before his pension eligibility.

The two-count suit is seeking financial compensation for past and future damages resulting from the alleged incident, including medical expenses and lost employment wages.

Luxor is operated by Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International which could not be reached for comment.

According to the complaint, Van Horn and his wife were staying at Luxor on Nov. 26, 2023. When he touched a nearby lamp to turn it on, Van Horn says he was “suddenly and violently thrown, striking his head, knocking over a nearby chair and falling to the floor.”

The suit claims Luxor either “knew, or through a reasonable inspection would have known, that the dangerous condition existed,” in the hotel room and should have either corrected the issue or warned guests of the potential danger. The lawsuit contends the casino-hotel failed to do either, therefore Van Horn’s injuries were the “direct and proximate result of (Luxor’s) negligent acts and/or omissions.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

