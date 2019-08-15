Monitor hired for Wynn Resorts to cost company more than $575K

A diverse Washington law firm has been hired by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to monitor Wynn Resorts’ Encore Boston Harbor, costing the company more than $575,000.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox, from left, and Bob DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor, and Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria during a news conference at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts Friday, June 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will be on the hook for between $575,000 and $775,000 for the first six months an independent monitor ordered by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is in place.

Commissioners on Thursday unanimously ratified a contract with a Washington-based law firm, Miller & Chevalier Chartered, to serve as the commission’s eyes and ears to determine that Wynn is complying with an order issued by commissioners in late April.

Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein was unanimously affirmed as the contract manager and will serve as liaison between the law firm and the commission.

Following a year-long investigation and a three-day April hearing, commissioners found the company to be suitable to hold a gaming license in the state’s eastern region. Conditions of the approval included the payment of fines totalling $35.5 million and the hiring of a monitor of the commission’s choosing to determine that the company is complying with its own rules and policies regarding sexual harassment.

“Over a course of years, a limited group of executives and employees in positions of authority at the company, including in the legal division, were aware of certain allegations of sexual misconduct against (former Chairman and CEO Steve) Wynn involving employees, but they disregarded company policies when it came to handling those allegations,” the commission said at the conclusion of the investigation.

Steve Wynn has denied harassing anyone.

“The investigation also shows that in some instances particular company executives, with assistance of outside counsel, were part of affirmative efforts to conceal allegations against Mr. Wynn. Their efforts at secrecy made it exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, for gaming regulators to detect potentially derogatory information through typical regulatory means,” commissioners said.

Representatives of Wynn Resorts did not immediately return requests for comment about how the monitorship is being received by the company and what resources would be offered to the law firm.

Encore Boston Harbor, the company’s resort in Everett, a suburb of Boston, opened in June. The commission announced Thursday that Encore Boston Harbor collected $48.6 million in gross gaming revenue in July — more than twice the amount collected by its western counterpart, MGM Springfield, which brought in $20.4 million. With a 25 percent tax rate, Encore and MGM Springfield generated $12.1 million and $5.1 million, respectively, for the state.

Commissioners spent an hour Thursday discussing the monitor’s role, talking with principal members of the law firm that will be conducting the monitorship.

A diverse team of five is led by Alejandra Montenegro Almonte and Preston Pugh, who have billable hourly rates of $810 and $930, respectively. Other team members are Katherine Pappas ($725), Ann Sultan ($725) and Nicole Gokçebay ($435).

