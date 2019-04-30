Wynn Resorts fined $35M in Massachusetts, Encore Boston Harbor to open in June

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will keep its Massachusetts gaming license but pay a $35 million fine to the state, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission ruled Tuesday.
The company’s suitability was in question after an investigation by the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau determined that former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn and other executives failed to disclose a $7.5 million settlement payment in 2005 to a woman who said he forced her to have sex with him. Steve Wynn has denied harassing anyone.
The stakes were high for the company because it is planning to open its $2.6 billion resort, Encore Boston Harbor in June and already has begun hiring employees and taking reservations.
In addition to the fine against the company — $15 million more than a fine assessed against Wynn Resorts by the Nevada Gaming Commission in February — Wynn CEO Matt Maddox was individually assessed a $500,000 fine, commissioners decided.
The company’s board of directors also was directed to hire an executive coach and any additional necessary resources to provide coaching and training to Maddox in four areas: leadership development; internal and company-wide communication; enhanced sensitivity to and awareness of human resource issues arising in workplace environments; and team building and meaningful collaboration.
The sensitivity training relates to diversity issues — including disability, implicit bias, hostile work environments, inherent coercion, sexual harassment and assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence.
The Las Vegas-based company is scheduled to open the $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, on June 23.
The company has been scrutinized for more than a year since media reports surfaced about accusations of sexual harassment involving Steve Wynn.
The five-member commission issued a 54-page written statement explaining its deliberations after the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau issued a 200-page report on its findings about the allegations. Commissioners also questioned company executives and board members for three days in Boston in early April.
Analysts had speculated that the company was destined for a big fine after the Nevada Gaming Commission assessed a record $20 million fine against the company over similar allegations in February. Some did not expect Wynn to retain the license it received in Massachusetts in 2014 or that Maddox would not be found suitable for licensure following his testimony April 2-4.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.
Mass. Gaming Commission decision on Wynn Resorts by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd
Related
Elaine Wynn rejects blame for hiding sexual misconduct settlement — VIDEO
Wynn CEO, others say they were in denial over Steve Wynn allegations
Steve Wynn tells Mass. gaming officials relationships with employees consensual
Expert says Wynn Resorts changes should satisfy regulators
Nevada regulators confirm Wynn CEO Maddox in good standing
Wynn Resorts proposes Steve Wynn be banned from company property
Wynn Massachusetts Timeline
- Nov. 22, 2011 — Gov. Deval Patrick signs the Expanded Gaming Act that initiates a commercial casino industry in Massachusetts. The law provides for three destination resort casinos by geographic region.
- Dec. 16, 2013 — Wynn Resorts Ltd. and its Massachusetts subsidiary are found suitable to apply for a state gaming license.
- June 2014 — Wynn Resorts Ltd. completes an environmental report on a proposed resort site on the Mystic River in Everett, targeting a 2018 resort opening.
- Sept. 16-17, 2014 — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission votes 3-1 for Wynn Resorts’ $1.6 billion Wynn Everett proposal. The commission then votes 4-0 to award a license to Wynn.
- November 2014 — The state officially grants Wynn the license.
- Jan. 2, 2015 — Wynn Resorts acquires the 33-acre Wynn Everett site on the Mystic River.
- March 2016 — Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn announces new details about the resort, including an increased budget to $2 billion and a new working name — Wynn Boston Harbor — as well as a planned July startup.
- August 2016 — Construction begins on the project.
- Jan. 26, 2018 — The Wall Street Journal publishes a story alleging sexual misconduct and sexual harassment over several years by Steve Wynn. The story notes a $7.5 million settlement payment made by Wynn to one of the alleged victims. Wynn denies harassing anyone.
- Jan. 29, 2018 — The Investigations and Enforcement Bureau of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission begins a regulatory investigation of Steve Wynn and Wynn Resorts. The IEB emphasizes that it’s a regulatory, not a criminal, investigation.
- February 2018-February 2019 — The IEB conducts interviews with more than 100 people in six states in the Wynn investigation.
- Feb. 6, 2018 — Steve Wynn steps down as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts. His protege, Matt Maddox, is named CEO by the company’s board of directors.
- April 18, 2018 — Steve Wynn is completely divested of Wynn Resorts.
- May 7, 2018 — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission determines that Steve Wynn is no longer a “qualifier” for a license in the state.
- April 2, 2019 — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission begins a three day hearing to determine the standing of Matt Maddox and Wynn Resorts.
- April 30, 2019 — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission delivers its decision.