Wynn Resorts fined $35M in Massachusetts, Encore Boston Harbor to open in June

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. plans to open the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in June in Everett, Massachusetts. (Massachusetts Gaming Commission)

Outdoor terraces, which are part of the Grand Ballroom and meeting/event space, overlooking the Encore Harborwalk at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. The resort, scheduled to open June 2019, will have 671 rooms including 104 suites. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Wynn Resort CEO Matthew Maddox speaks to members of the media after a hearing in Boston. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)

In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, construction continues on the Encore Boston Harbor luxury resort and casino in Everett, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

In this March 15, 2016 file photo casino mogul Steve Wynn appears during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. under construction Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. The resort, scheduled to open June 2019, will have 671 rooms including 104 suites. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will keep its Massachusetts gaming license but pay a $35 million fine to the state, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission ruled Tuesday.

The company’s suitability was in question after an investigation by the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau determined that former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn and other executives failed to disclose a $7.5 million settlement payment in 2005 to a woman who said he forced her to have sex with him. Steve Wynn has denied harassing anyone.

The stakes were high for the company because it is planning to open its $2.6 billion resort, Encore Boston Harbor in June and already has begun hiring employees and taking reservations.

In addition to the fine against the company — $15 million more than a fine assessed against Wynn Resorts by the Nevada Gaming Commission in February — Wynn CEO Matt Maddox was individually assessed a $500,000 fine, commissioners decided.

The company’s board of directors also was directed to hire an executive coach and any additional necessary resources to provide coaching and training to Maddox in four areas: leadership development; internal and company-wide communication; enhanced sensitivity to and awareness of human resource issues arising in workplace environments; and team building and meaningful collaboration.

The sensitivity training relates to diversity issues — including disability, implicit bias, hostile work environments, inherent coercion, sexual harassment and assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence.

The Las Vegas-based company is scheduled to open the $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, on June 23.

The company has been scrutinized for more than a year since media reports surfaced about accusations of sexual harassment involving Steve Wynn.

The five-member commission issued a 54-page written statement explaining its deliberations after the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau issued a 200-page report on its findings about the allegations. Commissioners also questioned company executives and board members for three days in Boston in early April.

Analysts had speculated that the company was destined for a big fine after the Nevada Gaming Commission assessed a record $20 million fine against the company over similar allegations in February. Some did not expect Wynn to retain the license it received in Massachusetts in 2014 or that Maddox would not be found suitable for licensure following his testimony April 2-4.

