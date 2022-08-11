Nation’s casinos on a roll with record quarterly revenue reported

The nation’s more than 460 commercial casinos are on a pace to break the all-time annual revenue record of $53 billion set in 2021.

Sheila Mullenax, of Little Rock, Arkansas, plays the slot machines at Circa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. The nation’s more than 460 commercial casinos are on a pace to break the all-time annual revenue record of $53 billion set in 2021. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commercial gaming in the United States hit a quarterly record for April, May and June, putting the U.S. on track for its best year in history, the American Gaming Association reported Thursday.

Nationwide commercial gaming revenue totaled $14.81 billion for the second quarter, beating the fourth quarter of 2021 by 3.3 percent.

With $29.16 billion generated through the first six months of 2022, the nation’s more than 460 commercial casinos were more than halfway to the record $53 billion won from gamblers in 2021.

Tribal authorities also reported record revenue this week.

The National Indian Gaming Commission on Wednesday reported a record $39 billion generated in its 2021 fiscal year – an increase of 40 percent over the previous year and 13 percent more than in fiscal year 2019.

“Q2’s results mark a 16-month period of gains for commercial gaming,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “With increasingly difficult year-over-year comparisons, our strength through the first half of 2022 reflects sustained consumer demand for legal options as well as gaming’s record popularity.”

Twenty-two of the 31 commercial gaming jurisdictions operating during the same period last year experienced revenue increases in Q2 2022. Nine states, including Nevada, reported all-time quarterly highs: Arkansas, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.