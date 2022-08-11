Nation’s casinos on a roll with record quarterly revenue reported
The nation’s more than 460 commercial casinos are on a pace to break the all-time annual revenue record of $53 billion set in 2021.
Commercial gaming in the United States hit a quarterly record for April, May and June, putting the U.S. on track for its best year in history, the American Gaming Association reported Thursday.
Nationwide commercial gaming revenue totaled $14.81 billion for the second quarter, beating the fourth quarter of 2021 by 3.3 percent.
With $29.16 billion generated through the first six months of 2022, the nation’s more than 460 commercial casinos were more than halfway to the record $53 billion won from gamblers in 2021.
Tribal authorities also reported record revenue this week.
The National Indian Gaming Commission on Wednesday reported a record $39 billion generated in its 2021 fiscal year – an increase of 40 percent over the previous year and 13 percent more than in fiscal year 2019.
“Q2’s results mark a 16-month period of gains for commercial gaming,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “With increasingly difficult year-over-year comparisons, our strength through the first half of 2022 reflects sustained consumer demand for legal options as well as gaming’s record popularity.”
Twenty-two of the 31 commercial gaming jurisdictions operating during the same period last year experienced revenue increases in Q2 2022. Nine states, including Nevada, reported all-time quarterly highs: Arkansas, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
