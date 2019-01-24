Nevada Gaming Commission amends sports wagering definitions

The Nevada Gaming Commission conducted some early spring cleaning Thursday, unanimously adopting a series of amendments to five regulations involving sports wagering.

The amendments will have little effect on gaming consumers with most of the changes involving definitions and making those definitions consistent with all changed regulations.

One amendment enables casinos to accept the last four digits of a Social Security number instead of the entire number.

Among the definitions clarified were for “amateur sport or athletic event,” “virtual event” to cover newly popular computer gaming competitions, and “other events” to define events on which wagers can be placed and must be approved by the Gaming Control Board chair. The chair has the option of referring any wager request to the Gaming Control Board or the commission.

Amendments also included the ability for Nevada to take wagers from patrons in other states if federal government laws are modified. Currently, the practice is illegal.

Commissioners rejected a proposal to allow online enrollment for sports wagering accounts, keeping in place a requirement that a patron visit a casino at least once to enroll in account wagering.

New Jersey allows patrons to enroll for accounts online.

