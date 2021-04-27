Nevada gaming win hit $1B in March; Strip up 67% for month

Operators and analysts said there was a lot of pent-up demand to get back to Las Vegas and March gaming win numbers showed they weren’t kidding

People visit the Strip near the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

It really does appear Nevada gaming is back.

State gaming win eclipsed the $1 billion mark in March for the first time since February 2020, the month before Nevada casinos were shut down for 78 days beginning March 17, 2020, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

State win was posted at $1.067 billion for the month, a 72.7 percent increase over March 2020. Clark County win was up 63.4 percent to $893.2 million, while Strip win was up 67.2 percent to $$501.4 million and downtown Las Vegas climbed 63.4 percent to $71 million.

“These numbers are higher than I think anyone anticipated,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board.

Every one of the 20 markets monitored by the Control Board showed double- or triple-digit percentage increases from a year ago — not a surprise since numbers were being compared to a month with just 17 of 31 days of activity.

But hitting the $1 billion win mark showed that analysts and operators weren’t kidding about the level of pent-up demand they were seeing in their bookings.

