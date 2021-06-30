Nevada gaming win sets record in May

The last time Nevada casinos won more than $1 billion three months in a row was from December 2019 to February 2020.

Visitors take in the sites at the Fremont Street Experience during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada casinos must have it out for the record books.

They won an all-time record $1.23 billion from gamblers across the state in May, the third consecutive month Nevada casinos surpassed $1 billion, according to a Gaming Control Board report published Wednesday morning. Clark County casinos in May comprised the lion’s share of the state total with their own highest-ever monthly gaming win at $1.05 billion.

May broke the previous monthly record gaming win total of $1.17 billion from October 2007, control board analyst Michael Lawton said Wednesday. The last time Nevada casinos won more than $1 billion three months in a row was from December 2019 to February 2020.

“All markets were up versus 2019 which can be attributed to strong demand, healthy consumers and leisure travel beginning to rebound,” Lawton said in an email.

Slots on the Strip won more than $358 million from gamblers in May, the highest total in the Strip’s history. Downtown Las Vegas casinos brought in $75.2 million to fall just short of April’s record $76.3 million.

