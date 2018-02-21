New details emerge for Sphere Las Vegas project near Strip

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved waivers of development standards, including a reduction in the number of required parking spaces, for the planned 18,000-seat Madison Square Garden Sphere Las Vegas performance venue.

An artist's rendering of the MSG Sphere Las Vegas distributed Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, shows the 300-foot performance venue near The Venetian. Construction begins later this year with completion planned by 2020. (Madison Square Garden)

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved waivers of development standards, including a reduction in the number of required parking spaces, for the planned 18,000-seat Madison Square Garden Sphere Las Vegas performance venue.

The facility, to be built on a 63-acre lot east of the Sands Expo Center, The Venetian and the Palazzo, will be connected to the convention center by a pedestrian bridge.

The waivers will allow construction of the building without the required 13,910 parking spaces. Sands representatives asked that the existing 12,101 spaces at The Venetian and Palazzo be allowed to count toward the parking requirement since many of the Sphere’s visitors will come by way of the resort. The venue also will have 304 onsite parking spaces along the building’s periphery.

The project also received a waiver on 10-foot right-of-way setbacks on Sands Avenue.

Attorney Chris Kaempfer, who represented Las Vegas Sands in the 45-minute hearing, also said the company is working with the Las Vegas Monorail Co. to arrange for a monorail stop near the site and that the Sphere project will require a review from the Federal Aviation Administration because it would be 360 feet tall and is near the McCarran International Airport flight path.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.