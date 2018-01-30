New general managed tapped for Arizona Charlie’s properties

Golden Entertainment has a new general manager for its Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Boulder casino properties.

Mark Seligman has been selected as general manager for its Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Boulder casino properties. (Golden Entertainment)

Mark Seligman has been in gaming operations and management for almost 20 years, according to a statement Monday. He previously oversaw property for Station Casinos and Warner Gaming.

The Decatur property has about 260 hotel rooms and 1,000 slot machines. The Boulder location has about 300 hotel rooms and 840 slot machines.

Golden received both Arizona Charlie’s properties when it bought American Casino & Entertainment Properties in October. The $850 million deal also brought Golden the Stratosphere.

In addition, gaming industry veteran and current Arizona Charlie’s Decatur General Manager Ron Lurie will remain at the hotel-casino and take on a role overseeing player development and community relations.

