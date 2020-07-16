New Jersey decision on Eldorado, Caesars deal delayed — again

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission received petitions from two Eldorado competitors in the Atlantic City market seeking to be included in the deal discussion.

Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. is going to have to wait, again.

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Thursday received petitions from two Atlantic City casino competitors of Eldorado seeking to weigh in on the decision to allow Eldorado to acquire Caesars for $17.3 billion.

The acquisition was first announced more than a year ago and New Jersey gaming regulators are the last to consider the deal which already has been approved by company shareholders, the Federal Trade Commission and regulatory bodies from the 15 other states in which the merged company will operate, including Nevada.

Attorneys with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement told commissioners Thursday that Hard Rock Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort had filed petitions to be heard on issues involving competition and casino saturation before the deal is completed.

Eldorado already operated the Tropicana Atlantic City and, with the acquisition, would add Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort at Atlantic City. Caesars already announced in April that it is planning to sell Bally’s Atlantic City to Twin Rivers Holdings LLC of Rhode Island for $25 million.

Commissioners indicated they would meet later Thursday to consider the merits of the Hard Rock and Ocean petitions. Regardless of how that turns out, Commission Chairman James Plousis said deliberations on the deal would occur Friday morning with a vote coming afterward.

