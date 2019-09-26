New resident hits for nearly $1M at North Las Vegas casino

Move to Las Vegas. Put in a few quarters in a slot machine. Win big. You might have seen that in a few hundred sitcoms through the years.

Clint poses with a check after winning $935,176 at Aliante Hotel. (Aliante Hotel via Twitter)

You might have seen that in a few hundred sitcoms through the years. If you were at Aliante Hotel on Saturday night, you saw it there, too.

Clint, a new Southern Nevada resident, turned a visit to the movie theater into a $935,176 payday when he hit the jackpot on @IGTJackpots Wheel of Fortune® slots Saturday, Sept. 21! He parlayed a $1.25 spin into the life-changing prize at 8:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/TQlYaO95eI — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 26, 2019

Visiting the movie theaters at the North Las Vegas casino, a new Southern Nevada resident hit a nearly $1 million jackpot on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune machine.

Clint played $1.25 and won $935,176 around 8:15 p.m., according to an Aliante post on Twitter.

