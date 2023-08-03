100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
Durango Casino & Resort's marquee being tested. (Durango Casino & Resort)
Durango Casino & Resort's marquee being tested. (Durango Casino & Resort)

Durango Casino & Resort, Station Casinos’ latest hotel-casino under development in the southwest valley, is expected to open Monday, Nov. 20, executives announced during an earnings call Thursday.

Located on South Durango Drive near the 215 beltway, the resort will feature 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting space, a resort pool, outdoor social areas and free parking. The $780 million project is expected to be the only gaming property in a five-mile radius and is in one of the fastest growing areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

The opening date will come only a few days after the Las Vegas Strip is expected to be flooded with visitors in town for the Formula One Grand Prix event – the race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Board of Directors Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta said the public can expect a full-fledged grand opening.

“When we open properties, every aspect of the property is open, ready to go,” Fertitta said. “We’ll open the doors and let her rip for the customers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Raiders release former 1st-round pick
2
Raiders sign quarterback
Raiders sign quarterback
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
Channel 8 remains off DirecTV: Here’s the latest on the contract dispute
Channel 8 remains off DirecTV: Here’s the latest on the contract dispute
5
19-year-old accused of gunning down accomplice after Strip robbery, police say
19-year-old accused of gunning down accomplice after Strip robbery, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
Fontainebleau fire won’t delay opening, resort officials say
Fontainebleau fire won’t delay opening, resort officials say
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
Arts District gay bar owner plans opening of LGBTQ+ hotel and nightclub
Arts District gay bar owner plans opening of LGBTQ+ hotel and nightclub
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking