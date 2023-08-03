New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date

Located on South Durango Drive near the 215 beltway, the Durango Casino Resort will feature 200 hotel rooms, convention, meeting space, a resort pool, outdoor social areas and free parking.

Durango Casino & Resort's marquee being tested. (Durango Casino & Resort)

Durango Casino & Resort, Station Casinos’ latest hotel-casino under development in the southwest valley, is expected to open Monday, Nov. 20, executives announced during an earnings call Thursday.

Located on South Durango Drive near the 215 beltway, the resort will feature 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting space, a resort pool, outdoor social areas and free parking. The $780 million project is expected to be the only gaming property in a five-mile radius and is in one of the fastest growing areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

The opening date will come only a few days after the Las Vegas Strip is expected to be flooded with visitors in town for the Formula One Grand Prix event – the race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Board of Directors Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta said the public can expect a full-fledged grand opening.

“When we open properties, every aspect of the property is open, ready to go,” Fertitta said. “We’ll open the doors and let her rip for the customers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.