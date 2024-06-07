New Strip resort extends loyalty tier matching promotion

A Fontainebleau executive said the tier matching promotion, first announced in February, was extended because of an “overwhelmingly positive response.”

A loyalty tier matching program at a new north Strip resort is sticking around a little longer.

Fontainebleau has extended the “Elevate Your Tier” promotion it first announced in February, resort officials confirmed Friday. New and existing Fontainebleau Rewards members can request to upgrade their tier status based on their current tier status at a competitor’s eligible loyalty program until Sept. 2.

Michelle Reda, Fontainebleau’s chief casino marketing officer, said the promotion was extended because of an “overwhelmingly positive response.

“Our guests are seeing the value that our loyalty program brings to their experience, so by elevating their status even faster, it makes it easier for them to take advantage of all that Fontainebleau Las Vegas has to offer,” Reda said in a statement.

The eligible loyalty programs cover major casino operators on the Strip, along with several downtown and regional programs run through Boyd Gaming, Station Casinos, Circa’s Club One, Southern California resort Pechanga’s The Club and others.

Hospitality companies use loyalty programs to keep a database of customers by rewarding them with points for certain levels of spending in gaming, dining, hotel and other segments in a resort. Higher tier statuses receive more comps and other perks.

Fontainebleau opened its property in December with tier matching during the first 24 hours of operation. The months-long promotion extends tier matching at the new property, a common approach casinos use to gain new customers from competitors.

