107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

New Strip resort extends loyalty tier matching promotion

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Gino Catania, left, and his cousin Vinny Catania wait on a barrier for the implosion of the rem ...
Fontainebleau developer to buy more Strip land for $112.5M
Inside the Sierra Gold, one of PT’s Tavern's flagship locations, on Thursday, June 6, 20 ...
New brands will help PT’s Pub chain grow in Las Vegas Valley
Palms General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey in the Two-Story Sky Villa room at the casino resor ...
‘I’m not retiring’: Palms general manager steps down
The Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show — t ...
Downtown casino plans its largest holiday fireworks show to date
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2024 - 2:19 pm
 

A loyalty tier matching program at a new north Strip resort is sticking around a little longer.

Fontainebleau has extended the “Elevate Your Tier” promotion it first announced in February, resort officials confirmed Friday. New and existing Fontainebleau Rewards members can request to upgrade their tier status based on their current tier status at a competitor’s eligible loyalty program until Sept. 2.

Michelle Reda, Fontainebleau’s chief casino marketing officer, said the promotion was extended because of an “overwhelmingly positive response.

“Our guests are seeing the value that our loyalty program brings to their experience, so by elevating their status even faster, it makes it easier for them to take advantage of all that Fontainebleau Las Vegas has to offer,” Reda said in a statement.

The eligible loyalty programs cover major casino operators on the Strip, along with several downtown and regional programs run through Boyd Gaming, Station Casinos, Circa’s Club One, Southern California resort Pechanga’s The Club and others.

Hospitality companies use loyalty programs to keep a database of customers by rewarding them with points for certain levels of spending in gaming, dining, hotel and other segments in a resort. Higher tier statuses receive more comps and other perks.

Fontainebleau opened its property in December with tier matching during the first 24 hours of operation. The months-long promotion extends tier matching at the new property, a common approach casinos use to gain new customers from competitors.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
North Strip casino taking unlimited free parking away
recommend 2
New loyalty program, bar projects could come post-Virgin casino operator change
recommend 3
Here’s how many hotel rooms Boyd Gaming has in Las Vegas
recommend 4
How much growth is left in the Vegas gaming market?
recommend 5
Is another Strip hotel-casino changing its parking policy?
recommend 6
Want to remember your Vegas trip? Grab these souvenirs