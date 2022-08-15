New York-New York begins $63M room renovations

New York-New York has begun a remodeling of 1,830 hotel rooms and 155 suites that designers say will give guests the feel of a New York loft apartment.

An example of a remodeled room at New York-New York as part of its upcoming $63 million renovation. (MGM Resorts International)

A landscaper blows clippings after trimming the bushes in front of New York-New York about the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York-New York is embracing its Big Apple namesake even further.

The Strip hotel-casino has begun a $63 million room remodeling that designers say will give guests the feel of a New York loft apartment while providing Las Vegas-style amenities.

The project will encompass the resort’s 1,830 hotel rooms and 155 of its suites. Work is expected to be completed by summer 2023, but some rooms will be ready as soon as October.

“As we envisioned our design for this project, we incorporated that New York City vibe and twisted it with bold colors and pops of energy to blend with Las Vegas, stressing functionality as a key factor,” Christine Shanahan, principal at hospitality design firm HVS Design, said in a statement. “Guests will experience the feel of a loft apartment with convenient touchpoints and amenities designed to make them feel right at home.”

The rooms will include exposed faux brick walls and accent colors such as big apple red and taxicab yellow. Added amenities include movable work surfaces, USB/USB-C power outlets and additional shelving and closet space.

The room remodeling comes after several recent changes at the MGM Resorts International property.

In May, Cirque du Soleil launched the “Mad Apple” show, bringing Cirque’s normal music, dance and acrobatics to a New York setting. New York-New York refurbished its iconic Big Apple Coaster ride and brought in updated games to the Big Apple Arcade.

“To embark on a remodel of our rooms and suites is the next step in keeping the resort fresh and giving guests new reasons to visit,” Michael Neubecker, New York-New York’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Whether coming for business or pleasure, guests will find our new rooms offer a stylish and modern respite as they enjoy the excitement of Las Vegas.”

