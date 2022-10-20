NYC’s Times Square could get a Caesars Palace

Caesars Entertainment announced a partnership Thursday with New York office landlord SL Green Realty Corp. to open a hotel-casino in a redeveloped high-rise.

The porte-cochere at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 15-foot-statue of Caesar Augustus stands inside the remodeled main entrance to Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Youssef Mohamed moves his hot dog cart into his spot on 45th Street in New York's Times Square on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

With a new batch of casino licenses up for grabs in New York, another resort giant on the Strip wants to venture to Manhattan for a project.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership Thursday with New York office landlord SL Green Realty Corp. to open Caesars Palace Times Square in a redeveloped high-rise.

The 54-story tower, 1515 Broadway, is owned by SL Green and would include a Broadway theater for “The Lion King,” according to a news release, which did not provide other details on the proposed casino project.

It said the development would bring Caesars’ “more than 50 years of globally-recognized excellence in entertainment, food & beverage, and gaming … to deliver a best-in-class experience that will be authentic and complementary to the Times Square entertainment district.”

Caesars Palace Times Square would “provide billions in tax revenue” to New York City and State, and the partners are “proposing significant security and traffic improvements as part of their proposal.”

Caesars Rewards members would be able to use credits at Broadway shows, local hotels, restaurants, retail stores and entertainment venues, the release said.

Caesars’ attempted entry to Manhattan follows New York real estate heavyweight Related Cos. announcement last month that it’s partnering with Wynn Resorts to pursue a casino license, with plans for a project in Related’s Hudson Yards development in Manhattan.

New York State’s budget passed earlier this year provided for three downstate gaming licenses, Related said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

