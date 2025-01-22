Off-Strip casino-hotel reaches deal with union ending strike

The deal reached Wednesday ends a nearly 10-week strike at the property.

Culinary Local 226 workers on strike outside the garage off of E. Hard Rock at the Virgin Hotels after they and management failed to agree on a new multi-year contract on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After nearly 10 weeks on strike, workers at the off-Strip Virgin casino-hotel have a new contract.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 have agreed to terms with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the two sides announced Wednesday. A five-year contract was ratified “by a vote of 100 (percent),” according to a Culinary 226 social media post.

“Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and the Culinary and Bartenders Unions are pleased to be moving past their contract negotiations as each looks forward to fostering a positive and collaborative working relationship for the benefit of all team members at the property,” the parties said in a press release.

The agreement effectively ends one of Las Vegas’ longest labor demonstrations in more than a decade. Workers at Virgin began striking on Nov. 15.

Those involved are “committed to the resolution of our dispute and to maintaining a union standard at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas that provides for its team members’ families and fosters a better community for all,” the press release states.

