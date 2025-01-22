Off-Strip casino-hotel reaches deal with union ending strike
The deal reached Wednesday ends a nearly 10-week strike at the property.
After nearly 10 weeks on strike, workers at the off-Strip Virgin casino-hotel have a new contract.
Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 have agreed to terms with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the two sides announced Wednesday. A five-year contract was ratified “by a vote of 100 (percent),” according to a Culinary 226 social media post.
“Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and the Culinary and Bartenders Unions are pleased to be moving past their contract negotiations as each looks forward to fostering a positive and collaborative working relationship for the benefit of all team members at the property,” the parties said in a press release.
The agreement effectively ends one of Las Vegas’ longest labor demonstrations in more than a decade. Workers at Virgin began striking on Nov. 15.
Those involved are “committed to the resolution of our dispute and to maintaining a union standard at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas that provides for its team members’ families and fosters a better community for all,” the press release states.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
