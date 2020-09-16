103°F
Casinos & Gaming

Oyo Las Vegas accepting reservations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 2:12 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2020 - 2:20 pm

The Oyo Las Vegas has reopened, according to the property’s Twitter account.

Midday Wednesday, the Strip-adjacent hotel-casino’s Twitter account said that it has officially reopened its doors and “can’t wait to welcome everyone back.” The property’s website showed rooms were available to book Wednesday night, with rates starting at $17 through a price-match offer.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The value-oriented property, formerly the Hooters Hotel, was sold to India-based hotel company Oyo last year. It closed its doors in mid-March after casinos across the state were ordered to shut down to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

