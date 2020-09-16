Oyo Las Vegas accepting reservations

The Oyo Las Vegas has reopened, according to the property’s Twitter account.

A crane takes down the Hooters sign from former Hooters Hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Hooters Hotel has been sold and the property will be become OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Midday Wednesday, the Strip-adjacent hotel-casino’s Twitter account said that it has officially reopened its doors and “can’t wait to welcome everyone back.” The property’s website showed rooms were available to book Wednesday night, with rates starting at $17 through a price-match offer.

We have officially RE-OPENED our doors and can't wait to welcome everyone back!#LivingTheGoodLife #WelcomeBack pic.twitter.com/dPH4jqInDX — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) September 16, 2020

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The value-oriented property, formerly the Hooters Hotel, was sold to India-based hotel company Oyo last year. It closed its doors in mid-March after casinos across the state were ordered to shut down to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

