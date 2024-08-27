Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

A Las Vegas Strip casino awarded a pair of million-dollar jackpots to visitors this weekend.

The first winner received a payout of $1,191,881 around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas, while the second winner took home $1,005,405 shortly after noon Sunday, according to a casino spokesperson.

This is the second time Wynn Las Vegas has paid out two jackpots totaling more than $1 million within a 24-hour period, the first time occurring in 2023.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A little 6-spot love on video keno.

Let's raise a toast to our lucky guest who hit a $13k jackpot! 🥂🎉 pic.twitter.com/ey5Q2H7q0p — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 21, 2024

Boulder Station

Big drum rolls.

Dancing Drums Golden Bonus

Winnings: $18,729.11 pic.twitter.com/hcu4wX1sMg — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 23, 2024

Cannery

Get all the gongs, get a prize.

Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $12k victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/7j06ijXnBW — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 22, 2024

Four Queens

A California visitor cleans up.

Small bet ➡️HUGE WIN! 🎰Congratulations to our friend from California who was lucky enough to snag this 💸 $11,800 progressive jackpot on a $1.50 bet! 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/gEFHFkr1Qw — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 22, 2024

Jokers Wild

There are many Dragon Link fans among us.

Where are our Dragon Link fans!? How about this incredible $12,086.59 win!?! pic.twitter.com/S9uZJK1B8G — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) August 23, 2024

Check out this Happy and Prosperous $16,645.77 Dragon Link win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jd69SweOiW — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) August 22, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray for Paul!

What a lucky spin! 🤑 Congratulations to Paul on his $10,000 big win on Wheel of Fortune! #WheelofFortune #SpintoWin pic.twitter.com/2VBGtQkyHQ — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) August 22, 2024

Palms

Getting some love from video Four Card Keno off a $12 spin.

Sam’s Town

Put your hands together for Arthur!

Congratulations on your $21,380 Dancing Drum jackpot Arthur! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/nZVYEjtspm — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 22, 2024

Way to go, Marilyn!

When a $.50 bet turns into a $10,308 payday! Congratulations, Marilyn! pic.twitter.com/ZqEvNemje6 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 23, 2024

Treasure Island

Congrats, Kathy!

Wildfire

Many Wildfires to choose from.

It is Winning Wednesday. Come win some money with us. #wildfiregaminglv pic.twitter.com/j5rt0zhF9F — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) August 21, 2024

