Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
A Las Vegas Strip casino awarded a pair of million-dollar jackpots to visitors this weekend.
The first winner received a payout of $1,191,881 around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas, while the second winner took home $1,005,405 shortly after noon Sunday, according to a casino spokesperson.
This is the second time Wynn Las Vegas has paid out two jackpots totaling more than $1 million within a 24-hour period, the first time occurring in 2023.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A little 6-spot love on video keno.
Let's raise a toast to our lucky guest who hit a $13k jackpot! 🥂🎉 pic.twitter.com/ey5Q2H7q0p
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 21, 2024
Boulder Station
Big drum rolls.
Dancing Drums Golden Bonus
Winnings: $18,729.11 pic.twitter.com/hcu4wX1sMg
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 23, 2024
Dancing Drums
Winnings: $32,563.27 pic.twitter.com/LRwpBhH5fN
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) August 27, 2024
Cannery
Get all the gongs, get a prize.
Celebrating big wins! Congrats to our guest's fantastic $12k victory! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/7j06ijXnBW
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 22, 2024
Four Queens
A California visitor cleans up.
Small bet ➡️HUGE WIN! 🎰Congratulations to our friend from California who was lucky enough to snag this 💸 $11,800 progressive jackpot on a $1.50 bet! 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/gEFHFkr1Qw
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) August 22, 2024
Jokers Wild
There are many Dragon Link fans among us.
Where are our Dragon Link fans!? How about this incredible $12,086.59 win!?! pic.twitter.com/S9uZJK1B8G
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) August 23, 2024
Check out this Happy and Prosperous $16,645.77 Dragon Link win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jd69SweOiW
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) August 22, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Hurray for Paul!
What a lucky spin! 🤑 Congratulations to Paul on his $10,000 big win on Wheel of Fortune! #WheelofFortune #SpintoWin pic.twitter.com/2VBGtQkyHQ
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) August 22, 2024
Palms
Getting some love from video Four Card Keno off a $12 spin.
big spin energy. 🎰
palms vip → https://t.co/tHbyKZSb1R#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay #jackpot pic.twitter.com/jXn03dl3QO
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) August 22, 2024
Sam’s Town
Put your hands together for Arthur!
Congratulations on your $21,380 Dancing Drum jackpot Arthur! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/nZVYEjtspm
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 22, 2024
Way to go, Marilyn!
When a $.50 bet turns into a $10,308 payday! Congratulations, Marilyn! pic.twitter.com/ZqEvNemje6
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 23, 2024
Treasure Island
Congrats, Kathy!
Big win alert! Kathy, a TI Players Club member, hit the jackpot with $15,149 on Buffalo Chief! 🎰💰#jackpotwinner #WinnerWednesday #jackpot #casinojackpot #slotjackpot #lasvegascasino #vegascasino #treasureislandcasino #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/3l29QR0Cyb
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 21, 2024
Wildfire
Many Wildfires to choose from.
It is Winning Wednesday. Come win some money with us. #wildfiregaminglv pic.twitter.com/j5rt0zhF9F
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) August 21, 2024
