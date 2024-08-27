89°F
Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

Wynn Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 9:42 am
 

A Las Vegas Strip casino awarded a pair of million-dollar jackpots to visitors this weekend.

The first winner received a payout of $1,191,881 around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas, while the second winner took home $1,005,405 shortly after noon Sunday, according to a casino spokesperson.

This is the second time Wynn Las Vegas has paid out two jackpots totaling more than $1 million within a 24-hour period, the first time occurring in 2023.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

