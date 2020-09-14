Park MGM, NoMad to be smoke-free with Sept. 30 reopening

MGM announced Monday that Park MGM and NoMad will be smoke-free facilities when they reopen Sept. 30.

A view of Park MGM along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The resort will be smoke-free when it reopens Sept. 30, MGM said in a news release on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NoMad Las Vegas inside Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. The resort will be smoke-free when it reopens Sept. 30, MGM said in a news release on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Benoit Linero/NoMad Las Vegas)

A nonsmoking resort-casino will finally happen in Las Vegas.

Rumors about such a move have circulated most of the summer, but MGM Resorts’ confirmation came in a Monday morning news release.

It will be the final MGM Resorts-owned casino to reopen after the pandemic shuttered nearly all of Las Vegas in mid-March.

Four Seasons will reopen Sept. 25, according to the release.

“Opening Park MGM and NoMad represent significant milestones, as they are the last of our properties to welcome back employees and guests alike,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts CEO and president.

“The last six months have presented extraordinary challenges and I could not be prouder of the MGM Resorts team for the tireless effort required to get us here.” Hornbuckle stated in the release. “There is much work ahead as we remain focused on the health and safety of our employees and guests, but this is an important moment for us.”

Limited amenities

Amenities at Park MGM will be limited initially. Guests will be able to enjoy many of the resort’s most popular outlets, including the Italian marketplace Eataly, Bavette’s Steakhouse, Primrose and the pool.

NoMad, a hotel-within-a-hotel at Park MGM, also will welcome guests starting Sept. 30.

Days, hours to vary

Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary. For a full listing of amenities, please visit mgmresorts.com.

Complimentary self-parking will be available. Valet parking will not be operational.

“As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on the Strip,” said Anton Nikodemus, president of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas portfolio. “With an expansive Las Vegas portfolio, MGM Resorts is able to offer an array of options for visitors, all within the MGM Resorts family.”

