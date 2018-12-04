Permanent equestrian center opens in downtown Las Vegas

Operators of the 1,000-room Plaza in Las Vegas made a bid to reclaim downtown’s western heritage Tuesday by officially opening Core Arena, downtown’s first permanent outdoor equestrian center.

A grader is used to level the construction site where the new equestrian center will be build at Plaza hotel-casino on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

It must be rodeo season in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and 2017’s 13th-ranked rodeo cowboy Matt Shiozawa presided over a ribbon-cutting event for the facility opening two days before the start of the 10-day 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center and a day before a downtown hoedown on Fremont Street.

Getting ready for this morning's ribbon-cutting for Downtown Las Vegas' Core Arena, an equestrian venue developed by the Plaza pic.twitter.com/NRKCD8VqVM — Rick Velotta (@RickVelotta) December 4, 2018

The new facility will feature two outdoor arenas for roping practice and exercise during NFR. After the rodeo concludes, the Plaza’s equestrian center will become the city’s newest outdoor event venue which operators say will diversify the downtown experience and attract more business and people downtown year-round.

Plaza officials are ripping a page from the successful South Point on Las Vegas Boulevard South that features an indoor equestrian arena that stages scores of events every year. South Point annually hosts a team-roping competition separate from the National Finals Rodeo that attracts attention for its rich prize pool of $13 million.

The Plaza, opened in 1971 and currently operated by the Tamares Group, has built success by diversifying its offerings. The company has updated its rooms and suites and renovated its ballroom and meeting space as well as its rooftop pool and recreation deck.

The recreation deck has dedicated pickleball courts and the hotel regularly hosts pickleball tournaments.

The property also has an 80,000-square-foot casino and one of the city’s largest bingo halls — the only one operating downtown.

