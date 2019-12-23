Player wins $240K pai gow jackpot at North Las Vegas casino

When the stars align, magic can happen. It’s not so bad when the cards are also aligned and along for the ride.

(Aliante Hotel via Twitter)

While playing Emperor’s Challenge Pai Gow Poker on Dec. 14 at Aliante Hotel, Barbara was dealt a seven-card straight flush, collecting a progressive jackpot of $242,173 on the Galaxy Gaming table.

In pai gow poker, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

On December 14, Barbara was playing @GalaxyGamingLV's Emperor’s Challenge Pai Gow Poker when she hit the Progressive Jackpot, winning a total of $242,173! Congratulations! #AlianteCasino #BoydGaming #PaiGow #EmperorsChallenge pic.twitter.com/28QVMe0coV — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 20, 2019

Across the Las Vegas Valley

The Golden Nugget celebrated two $20,000 payouts on two different methods.

Four three cards with a kicker! pic.twitter.com/nWpRLcyDJr — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 19, 2019

At The Orleans, one player on a 25-cent Triple Play Poker machine was dealt a royal flush, good for a $18,571 payout.

How would you like to be dealt a Royal Flush? Check out this sweet $18,571 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/13wKYnUYN1 — Orleans Hotel Casino (@orleanscasino) December 20, 2019

At The Cannery, a player on the penny Dragon Link machine hit a progressive $11,127.51 jackpot.

Happy & Prosperous indeed! Congrats to our $11,127.51 winner on Dragon Link! pic.twitter.com/fgIaluhp5L — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 19, 2019

