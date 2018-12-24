Poker player bets $5, wins $1M at Atlantic City casino

A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $1 million on a $5 bet.

The Borgata casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Wayne Perry/File, AP)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $1 million on a $5 bet.

The man, identified only as a Lakewood resident, made the three-card poker “6 Card Bonus” bet.at the Borgata Hotel Casino on Saturday afternoon. He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame one in 20 million odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer’s hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Casino officials say it’s the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.